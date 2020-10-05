Margie Marie Hoover, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hoover was born March 29, 1941, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Hottinger Knight.
She retired from Wampler Foods where she worked for 33 years. She was a member of Peake Pentecostal Church.
On June 27, 1961, she married Dallas Leo Hoover, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dallas Wayne Hoover and Randy Lee Hoover and two brothers, Ralph Knight and Donnie Knight, all of Rockingham.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoover was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Knight.
The Rev. J.B. Shoemaker will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Clinton Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book may do so on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.