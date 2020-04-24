Margie Marie (Meadows) Moody was called home to Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Margie was born in Elkton, Va. on May 23, 1923. She lived every minute of her almost 97 years. Margie was the daughter of Walter Yager and Ella Jeanette Meadows and the granddaughter of Elijah Stewart and Lydia Dean Meadows of Dean Mountain, Va. Margie lived near family in New York at the time of her death.
Margie often shared stories of attending church services with her family at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. She loved to talk about meeting at the fence and romping around the hills with Mary Elizabeth Kite, who remained her best friend throughout life. Margie attended and graduated from Elkton High School, where she was credited with writing a poem that later became the school song. During her years in the Shenandoah Valley, Margie worked at Merck and Co. in Elkton and at Big Meadows Lodge on Skyline Drive.
Margie moved from the valley to the Washington, D.C. area, where she worked for the National Bureau of Standards, now NIST. On June 3, 1950, she married Ralph Howell Moody, who preceded her in death on July 19, 1968. Margie worked providing in home child care to dozens of families while she continued to raise their four children. Margie remained a courageous protector and provider and loved her family wholeheartedly.
Before moving to her New York home in 2010, Margie spent 17 years near family in Houston, Texas. She spent time playing golf and dining out with her sister while providing care for her daughter and helping to nurture her grand-nephew into young adulthood. One of her greatest passions was her love of sports, both playing and watching. She loved them all, baseball. She attended many games with her family and would always root for her home team. Her enthusiasm for life and her generous and caring spirit will remain with us forever.
Surviving are her daughters, Robin Gohl of Glendora, California, and Darcy Bauer and her husband, Mike, of Stony Point, New York; grandchildren, Stephanie Richards and her husband, Lance Bossard, of McLean, Virginia, Steven Gohl and Kenneth Gohl of San Dimas, California; great-grandchildren, Calvin Bossard and Oliver Bossard of McLean, Virginia; niece, Letha Slagle and her husband, Grant Gist; great-nephew, Miles Gist; numerous remaining nieces and family members that she loved and cared for deeply.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Keith Howell Moody; her daughter, Teresa Lynn Moody; sister, Letha Meadows Slagle, and brothers, Everett Meadows, Lloyd Meadows and Otis Meadows.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park.
