Margie Roller, 97, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Roller was born April 2, 1925, in Virginia and was a daughter of the late Martin Lee and Martha Irene Webb Moyers.
She worked for Rosenberger and McMullen Funeral Home in Bridgewater alongside her husband and later retired from Marshalls. She loved spending time with her family, especially taking care of her great-great grandchildren.
She was married to Oscar W. Roller, who preceded her in death on May 31, 1981.
Surviving are a granddaughter, Kim Lough and husband, Kevin; brother-in-law, Athel “Sonny” Furr; great-granddaughter, Heather Sellers and husband, John; and two great-great grandchildren, McKinley and Parker Sellers.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Roller was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Bollinger; and her siblings, Shirley Lilly, Richard Moyers, Sally Furr, Bill Moyers, Lucille Pennington, and Betty Justice.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
All other services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Sentara Medical Center, 4 East and Sentara Hospice for their dedicated care of Margie during her illness.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
