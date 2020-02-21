Margie Y. Clark
Margie Yvonne Shifflett Clark, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was born June 21, 1946, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Louise Shifflett Morris.
Margie was a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and had retired from JMU housekeeping department.
She is survived by her life companion, Larry P. Comer of Shenandoah; a daughter, Connie Gooden of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; one sister, Evelyn Herring of Penn Laird; three brothers, Douglas Morris (Linda), Curtis Morris (Sandy), and Wayne Morris (Mary), all of Grottoes; a special sister, Rebecca Sloan of Penn Laird; and a caring adopted mother, Betty Mowyer of McGaheysville.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Clark; a grandson, Matthew Scott Clark; and a sister, Susan Stepp.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Steam Hollow, Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with the Rev. Bob Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Comer-Davis Cemetery, Grove Hill River Road, Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in her memory.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
