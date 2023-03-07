Margo Eberly
Margaret “Margo” H. Eberly, age 90, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home near Luray. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Eberly, who died May 16, 2022.
Surviving are three sons; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She supported the work of her husband’s ministry in the Church of the Brethren for over 60 years. Margo loved canning, cooking, and baking entries for the Page County Fair.
No memorial service is planned, and her body is being donated for research. Donations in memory of Margo Eberly can be made to Heifer International.
