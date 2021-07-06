Marguerite A. Sours
Marguerite Adelaide Sours, 104, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born June 8, 1917, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Clifton Luther Lowrey and Sudie Mae Cave Lowrey.
Marguerite was a member of the Stanley Baptist Church and worked many years in Stanley at the Five and Dime store. She had an amazing memory and loved flowers and crocheting.
Marguerite loved all of her family and helped them in many ways. She was a role model and an inspiration to everyone.
On June 17, 1946, she married Glen Franklin Sours, who died Aug. 2, 1950.
She is survived by a niece, Carolyn Purdham; a nephew, Clifton Lowrey III; three great-nieces, Robin Dovel Bailey, Patricia Offenbacker and Donna Dovel Crosby; and several great-great-nieces and nephews, Holly Campbell, L.J. Bailey, Tiffany Crosby, and Daniel and Chaslie Offenbacker. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Luther Lowrey Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Stanley Baptist Church by Evangelist Doug Gochenour and Jason Powell, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Cave Family Cemetery in Stanley.
