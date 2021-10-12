Marguerite “Margo” Katherine Scarry, 99, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a polio and cancer survivor and was only five weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
She is survived by her son, John J. Scarry III, of Harrisonburg, Va., and a large extended family including multiple generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rosario “Russell” Cerantonio and Flora Myrtle Bussard Cerantonio; two dear sisters, Mary D. “Bunny” Quirk and B. Josephine (“Jo”) Robertson, and two half-brothers, James Cerantonio and Robert Cerantonio.
Margo was born on Nov. 12, 1921, in Staunton, Virginia. She was a career civil servant who, after retiring from the Federal Aviation Administration, founded a long-haul trucking company and several moving and storage businesses. She was also actively involved with her local NARFE chapter, charitable organizations, and served on the board of a number of community groups. She enjoyed domestic and foreign travel, visiting family and friends, and was very devoted to her family.
A visitation will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home, 473 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be held at a family plot in Craigsville Cemetery, Craigsville, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Margo’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.donordrive.com), the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and the VMRC Foundation: www.vmrc.org/vmrc-foundation.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the wonderful people at First Choice Home Health for the assistance they provided Margo, and a special thank you to the medical professionals and staff at VMRC for their loving care and support throughout Margo’s residency.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
