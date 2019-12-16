Marial Elizabeth Beck, 94, of Broadway, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home due to complications from dementia. She was born July 11, 1925, in Auburn, Neb., to the late Julius and Minnie (Applegate) Johnson.
She was married to William Beck from Winston-Salem on Aug. 18,1956. They were married in Washington, D.C. and resided in Hyattsville, Md. for 44 years before moving to Virginia. William preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2012.
Surviving is one sister, Eleanor Salter of Linden, Calif.; one son, Daniel Beck, and wife, Valerie, of Bethany Beach, Del.; one daughter, Janine Griffin and husband, Jeff, of Broadway; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Anselm and Sydney Johnson, and one sister, Jane Vossler.
She worked in Washington, D.C. for The Organization of American States as a secretary and editorial technician. She enjoyed praising and glorifying God through writing poetry and sharing her poems with family, and friends.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Bladensburg, Md., burial will follow.
