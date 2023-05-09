Marian Chapin Jameson, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Miss Jameson was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Alexandria, Va., and was the youngest daughter of the late Donald Edward and Beatrice Rosetta (Ayers) Jameson. Marian was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Marian graduated from the former Johns Hopkins Hospital School of Nursing. She earned a Baccalaureate Degree from Johns Hopkins, and a Master in Education Administration from the University of Maryland.
Miss Jameson considered teaching nursing to be the most satisfying career, having taught at the former Alexandria School of Nursing, and the former Rockingham Memorial School of Nursing. She served as Vice President of Nursing Service at RMH for 15 years following the retirement of E. Virginia Reilly. For the five years prior to her retirement, she served as Vice President of Educational Service.
Marian was a former member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and volunteered on numerous committees. Most recently, she was a member of the Park View Mennonite Church. A major pleasure during her retirement years was serving as a volunteer at the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Free Clinic.
Miss Jameson is survived by her nephew, Scott Allman and wife, Nancy, of North Prairie, Wis.; nieces, Marian Biddle and husband, Bob, of Lake Frederick, Va., Jackie Coppage and spouse, Terri Fox, of Annandale, Va.; and her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Following cremation, there will be a memorial service held at Park View Mennonite on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastors Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Anicira of Harrisonburg, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Park View Mennonite Church, 1600 College Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
