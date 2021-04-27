Marian Francis Layman, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Marian was born in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Mabel (Brown) and Walter Charles Sadd.
Marian previously worked as a Home Extension Agent for Botetourt County. Her love of books and teaching led her to become a librarian/educator. She later retired from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center and was a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton. She loved to travel, cross-stitch, enjoyed music and gardening.
On June 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to John Layman, who survives.
Marian is also survived by a daughter, Anita Akers and husband, Gilmer, of Manassas; son, Lowell Layman and wife, Slitra, of Ellaville, Ga.; sister, Joanne Eby of Fairfax; brother, Hudson Sadd and wife, Bonnie, of Manheim, Pa.; grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron, Larema (Christopher), Larissa, Grace and Faith; and son-in-law, Randy Dixon.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Cheri Dixon, and sisters, Roberta Messamer and June Kline.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton with Pastor David R. Miller officiating. The funeral service will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on the funeral home's website, www.johnsonfs.com. The family will receive friends following the service.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the Daleville Cemetery in Daleville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.