Marian P. Aveson
Marian Phyllis Monestersky Aveson, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Newark, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Morris Murray and Estelle Sperber Monestersky.
Marian graduated from Union High School in Union, N.J., and lived her early life in the Jersey Shore area. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Boston University and her Masters from Eastern Mennonite University. She was a Mental Health therapist with Sentara RMH Medical Center before retiring.
She was an avid reader, jewelry collector, and participated in dog agility training; she loved fast sports cars, including her Austin-Healey, and enjoyed gardening, landscaping and vacationing in Duck, N.C. She was a member of the Virginia S2K Club of America.
On Oct. 14, 1995, she married James Aveson, who survives her. She is also survived by a daughter, Alison E. Hearn and her wife, Katherine Swope; a grandson, Christopher E. Hearn, all of Scituate, Mass.; a stepdaughter, Shannon Prinzhorn; two stepgranddaughters, Brook and Mia Gaetani, all of Hazlet, N.J.; a sister, Julie Berger of Harrisonburg; her Maine Coon cat, Liza Mae and her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Robbie.
The family requests no flowers, and memorial contributions be made in her memory to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum by visiting www.ushmm.org.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Rabbi Jeff Kurtz-Lendner officiating. Burial will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
