Maribeth Messner Kreider, age 82, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC), peacefully passed away the morning of Sept. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Strasburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert and Lois Messner. She was united in marriage on June 30, 1962, to the late Dr. Elvin G. Kreider.
Mrs. Kreider is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Witmer with husband, Gerald, of Harrisonburg, Va. and Karen Markle with husband, Brian, of Reston, Va.; two sons, Kenny Kreider with wife, Kim, of Morgantown, W.Va. and Steve Kreider with wife, Becky, of Charleston, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Ben, Adam, Sophie, Levi, Riley, Aidan; two brothers, David Messner of Harrisburg, Pa. and James Messner of Harrisonburg, Va.
Maribeth was a loving homemaker and a thoughtful, supportive mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a founding member of the Philippi Mennonite Church, and more recently, a member of the Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg. Maribeth’s faith was strong, and she enjoyed family times, musical opportunities at VMRC, and nature. Her positivity and uplifting presence will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Friends will be received for memorial services at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at the Strite Auditorium on VMRC’s Campus with Chaplain Carmen Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to local or national charities focused on the needs of children (Easter Seals, United Way, St. Jude Hospital, etc.) are encouraged.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of VMRC for the kindness, abundant support and personal care shown. The prayers, thoughts and all the other assistance provided by friends and family were also much appreciated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
