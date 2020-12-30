Marie Chen Horng, 73, of Luray, Va., devoted mother, doting grandmother, loving aunt, dedicated nurse, and hard-working property manager, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020, of complications from COVID-19.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Toy and Man-Li and sister, Sue (James). She is survived by her four children, Susanna (George), Sharon (Jeff), Frank, Sam (Jason); three grandchildren; sister, Grace (Peter); brother, Daniel (Alice); five nephews and one niece.
Marie was a devout Christian who lived by showing kindness. She enjoyed driving others to church, planting flowerbeds for friends, cooking for her children, and bringing her tenants plates of food. Marie has fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. We will miss her greatly, and find comfort in that she is finally at peace with her Lord.
The family requests that remembrances be signed in a book at Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va., until a memorial service can be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie’s memory to The University of Virginia School of Medicine, Department of Nephrology.
