Marie Dellinger Whited
Marie Dellinger Whited, 75 of Edinburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Valley Gospel Church. Pastor Lana Irwin will officiate.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Frances Dellinger. She was preceded in death by her companion, Jack Mills.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
