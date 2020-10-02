Marie Derrow Good
Marie Derrow Good, 100, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
She was born March 5, 1920, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Raleigh Albert and Ida Catherine Layman Derrow.
Marie was a cafeteria worker with the Rockingham County School System. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren and a member of the Women’s Fellowship.
On Sept. 26, 1936, she married E. Ray Good, who preceded her in death Sept. 21, 1989.
Surviving are one daughter, Janet C. Ryan of Broadway; one son, Clifton L. Good of Strasburg; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One grandson preceded her in death.
Pastor Rob Nykamp will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
