Marie Estelle Keller Campomezz passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, Harrisonburg, Va. Marie was born May 28, 1927, in Pottsville, Pa., and was the daughter of Clarence and Estelle Sterner Keller. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Clarence, Kenneth and Russell; her ex-husband, Leo A. Campomezz; and infant son, Leo.
Marie moved to the Valley in 1961 and soon began a lifelong career with Leggett/Belk Department Store. Marie spent 40 years working for Leggett/Belk, most of them in the men’s department. She was affectionately known as the “tie lady” because of her ability to match men’s ties with shirts and suits.
Marie was an avid walker and loved hiking, especially in the Shenandoah National Park, gardening and traveling. She loved spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren, Logan and Bella Frye.
She is survived by two daughters, Gayle Harper of Elkton, Va., and Ann Skolnick and husband, Dave, of Florida; four grandsons, Patrick Frye and wife, Emily, of Arizona, Michael Frye of Virginia and David and Daniel Skolnick of Florida; two stepgranddaughters, Alicia Henry of South Carolina and Sharon Davis of Florida; two favorite nieces, Teresa Keller Stoffregan and husband, Con, and Nancy Keller Johnson McIntosh of Pennsylvania; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Isabella Frye.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, there will be no service or family visitation at Kyger Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on the Kyger website.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, CNAs and staff at Sunnyside for the love and excellent care they gave to Marie; she truly loved her Sunnyside family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s name to Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
