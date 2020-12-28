Marie Hammer Shifflett
Marie Hammer Shifflett, 98, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Dec. 20, 1922, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Sarah and Ashby Hammer. She was the last survivor of 13 children born to her parents.
On Oct. 26, 1946, she married James Earman Shifflett, who preceded her in death on March 21, 2008. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jonah R. Kitchen.
Marie retired from G.E. in Waynesboro. She loved cooking, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, singing and her pets. She was an avid fan of Richard Petty racing and also attended Grottoes United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Shifflett is survived by a daughter, Wanda Lam and husband, John, of McGaheysville; and grandchildren, Michael A. Lam and Tania Kitchen and husband, James.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with The Rev. Kyle Bonnar officiating. Casket will be closed.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.