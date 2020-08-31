Marie “Lois” Dovel, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lois spent the last several years in Bellaire in Harrisonburg and Life Care Center in New Market.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Dovel; three sisters and four brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Darrell Wyant (Connie); daughter, Donna Lam (Donnie); three grandchildren: Daisy Mitchell, Craig Lam (Jessica), Jamie Breeden (Kenny); seven great-grandchildren: Derrick, Rilee, Cayden, Maddie, Hanna, Bailee, and Coralynn; and four sisters: Edith Shifflett, Pauline McCauley (Melvin), Odessa Dean (Charlie), and Joyce Dean (Archie).
In 1977, Lois married Bob Dovel and gained another daughter, Leslie; granddaughter, Lyndsi; and two grandsons, Brandon and Blake.
Lois spent 33 plus years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital as a catering supervisor in the dietary department. As changes occurred at RMH, she became a supervisor in housekeeping. Lois loved to cook and prepared many scrumptious meals for her family, who was her pride and joy! Each summer for the Dean Family Reunion she not only supplied a variety of wonderful dishes, but always helped set-up and take-down all the essentials, never leaving until everything was clean!
She loved traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and extended family. Lois will be missed by so many. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Lois was very active in the Elkton Pentecostal Church, teaching Sunday School for many years. We have peace knowing she is rejoicing with our Lord Jesus Christ, as well as friends and family.
Pastor Travis Hensley will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton, Va. Please feel free to visit the homes of the children at any time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a children’s charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
