Marie Robillard Gitchell, 99, a resident of VMRC in Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Our mother was born on September 1, 1922 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and was the daughter of the late Louis and Marie Agnes Lavergne. Although a long time resident of the United States, Mom was a proud Canadian citizen. She enjoyed staying fluent in her native French dialect and sought every opportunity to meet and converse with newcomers to the community who spoke French. Growing up in Canada, Mom excelled in winter sports and was an avid speed skater who loved to share stories of her competitions. She enjoyed teaching family and friends alike to both ski and ice skate. She loved the arts and had a gifted voice. She also enjoyed theatre and was an early member of the Valley Players of Harrisonburg. Although for most of her married life Mom was a homemaker, she was especially proud of the years she taught classes in French to students at Luray High School.
Mom was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg and in her younger years held various leadership positions in the Ladies Sodality.
On March 17, 1951 she married John D. Gitchell who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and former husband, Mom was also preceded in death by her son, Joe Gitchell and a daughter, Danielle Gitchell.
Surviving are her daughters, Andrée Gitchell (John Raines) of Bridgewater; Christa Gitchell (Bruce Krall) of Broadway; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mom will be laid to rest in Woodbine Cemetery following a graveside service on July 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM, with Deacon Armando Herrera officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Employee Gift Fund of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Home, 1475 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. We will be forever grateful for the loving care she received while a resident of VMRC.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
