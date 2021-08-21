Marie “Sue” Crabbe Murphy
Marie “Sue” Crabbe Murphy, 79, died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saint Augustine, Florida. Marie was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Donald Woodrow Crabbe and Janet Kohlwey Crabbe. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Paul Edward LaPrevotte, and nephew, Irvin Richard Crabbe Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Elmer Ray Murphy of Saint Augustine, Florida; her sister, Lorraine LaPrevotte of Staunton, Virginia, and brother, Irvin Richard Crabbe (Mary-Catherine) of Front Royal, Virginia; two daughters, Malessa “Mitzi” Crabbe Cole (John W. Cole II) of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Michele L. Crabbe of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, John W. Cole III of Norfolk, Virginia, and Hannah Cole Wagner (Jack) of Fresno, California, as well as, her beloved nieces and nephew.
Sue will be remembered for her gentle and quiet spirit. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed teaching children’s Sunday School and singing in the church choir. She was devoted to her children and family and worked tirelessly to provide for them.
A graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., with a reception immediately following. Memorial Funds can be made to Westside Baptist Church, in Harrisonburg, The Alzheimer’s Association, or The National Right to Life Association. Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth is handling the arangements and online condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
