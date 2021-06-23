Marietta “Jane” Hancock, 87, of Harrisonburg, died June 22, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born June 1, 1934, in Altoona, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Robert LeRoy and Grace Katherine Walls Hancock.
She was an RN and Nurse Epidemiologist at Northern Va. Doctor’s Hospital. Jane was an avid skier, golfer and huge sports fan of professional and college sports.
Surviving her are a daughter, Elizabeth DeAngelis; three granddaughters, Danielle Aliff, Trish Aliff and Samantha Bragg; two great-grandsons, Caleb Tipton and Kobe Shifflett; and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Bragg.
She was preceded in death by a son, David DeAngelis and two sisters, Delores Martinez and Eleanor Hancock.
Pastor Dan Garber will conduct a memorial service Saturday, June 26, 2 p.m. at the Potters House Worship Center in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private at Alto Reste Park in Altoona, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will not be any services or viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
