Marilyn Ann (Frederick) Kennedy, 76, of Haymarket, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
She was born June 8, 1946, daughter of the late George and Mary (Cosby) Frederick, granddaughter of Ira and Lil (Leith) Cosby and grandniece of Dunc and Lucile (Leith) Cosby of the Cosby Mill, Grottoes, Va.
Marilyn was united in marriage to and is survived by Gerry Kennedy of Haymarket.
Marilyn is also survived by daughter, Kim Kennedy Ingalls Ashcraft and husband, Mike Ashcraft, of Bristow; son-in-law, Tommy Ingalls of Haymarket and son, Dustin Frederick Kennedy and wife, Heather, of Glen Ridge, N.J.
“Mama” loving grandmother of Bryan Ingalls, Holly Ingalls, Emi Ingalls, Brad Ingalls, Isabella Ingalls Ashcraft, Julia Kennedy, Grace Kennedy and Sam Kennedy.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kristen Frederick Kennedy.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Donations may be made to the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department in the name of Marilyn Kennedy, P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
