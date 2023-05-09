Marilyn Rita “Mel” Smallwood, 82, of Weyers Cave, Va., and formerly of Warrenton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 2, 2023. Born Oct. 10, 1940, in Washington, D.C., Marilyn was the daughter of the late Frederick Armstrong and Mary Camm Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Smallwood, of 41 years.
Marilyn was surrounded by music from an early age. Her mother was a pianist and organist, and her father was a lovely singer. Marilyn carried this love of music throughout her life. She started playing the flute at 13 and was also an excellent pianist. She enjoyed going to the District of Columbia to engage in musical theater, watch her mother play at the many Cathedrals, or to play herself. She performed at The Little Theater in Alexandria, Va. and performed in Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1958 and, shortly after, Marilyn started her career as a civil servant for the United States Government. Her first job landed her in the Pentagon during the Kennedy Administration, where she worked until she started her family.
Marilyn and her husband, Frank, raised their five children in the countryside of Fauquier Co., Va. She loved the simplicity and peace that she found with her husband on their beautiful land. Her passion and love for her children caused her to be a stay-at-home mom, living off the land, raising Labrador Retrievers, canning and being involved in multiple organizations in Warrenton, such as The Women's AGLOW, Warrenton Volunteer Rescue Squad, Warrenton Baptist Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and several AGAPE groups. After she finished raising her children, she went back and completed her career with the United States Government as a Logistics and Engineering Analyst with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. She retired in 2001.
She and her husband moved to Weyers Cave where they were members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton, Va. In her retirement years Marilyn and her husband enjoyed their many grandchildren, vineyards, traveling, and building lasting memories together. Marilyn was an avid reader, card player, golf enthusiast, passionate NFL football fan and history lover but most importantly a devout Christian.
Surviving are three sons, George Smallwood and wife, Karen, Matthew Smallwood and wife, Tracy, and Jonathan “Andy” Smallwood and wife, Christie; two daughters, Sarah Smallwood and fiancé, Daryl Sheppard and Anne Urban and husband, Robert II; a brother, Gilbert Adams. Grandchildren, Chase Holmes (Jessa), Samantha Knowlton (Brad), Kirstyn Bailey, Curtis Smallwood (Brittany), Lauren Smallwood (David), Ryan Smallwood, Gabe Ryan, Bradley Ryan, Gabrielle Smallwood-Spencer (Olu), Aliyah Sheppard and Giselle Sheppard. Great-grandchildren, Kinsley Holmes, Elias Knowlton, Brittani Mayhugh (Doug), Grayson Ascencio, Everleigh Ascencio, Emilia Ascencio, and Echo Spencer. One great-great-grandchild, Ryder Mayhugh as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Remington Baptist Church, 203 E. Marshall St., Remington, Va., with Pastor Larry S. Nelson and Minister George F. Smallwood officiating. A time of fellowship and meal will follow at Remington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.
Interment will be private at Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
