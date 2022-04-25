Mario Robert Williams, 72, of Broadway, died April 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born April 19, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Marshall and Ruby Fitzwater Williams.
He was a supervisor at Comsonic and a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Marina and Melinda Williams, both of Broadway; a number of cousins; numerous friends at Bellaire at Stoneport; and special friends, Linda Wine, Pastor Bob Silling and Pastor Roger Austin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Allan Williams.
His body was cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Sentara RMH.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.