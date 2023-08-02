Marion A. Becker, 93, of Rockingham, Va., died July 30, 2023, while being cared for at Sunnyside Healthcare Center.
Marion was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Frederick Olker and Sarah Frances Minnerly Olker. She was the youngest of 10 children and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
After caring for her ailing parents and grandfather, Marion worked at Heraeus-Volkert, Inc. for 34 years. She met her Husband, Joseph P. Becker, at work and they were married on June 27, 1964. Marion and her husband retired to Earlysville, Va. Her husband preceded her in death Dec. 30, 1998.
Marion moved to Rockingham, Va. in 1999 to be closer to family. She was an avid card player and thoroughly enjoyed weekly card games with neighbors. Her dog, Pippin, always held a special place in her heart.
A graveside service will be held Aug. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville, Va., with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
