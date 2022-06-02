Marion Hodge Sandy, 92, husband of Ruth Kelley Sandy of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Sandy was born in Augusta County, Va., on June 9, 1929, son of the late Jacob Harvey Sandy and Nora Hodge Sandy.
Mr. Sandy was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired after 39 years from Westinghouse/McQuay as an electrician. He was a member of Grubert Avenue Church of God and loved to hunt, “fix” cars, and tinkered with everything.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sandy was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Sandy; five brothers and three sisters.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 70 years, are a daughter, Rebecca Shifflett and her husband, William, of Broadway; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Mount Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Crimora by the Rev. Jerry Thomas and the Rev. Steven Reynolds.
Family and friends may also visit at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, 386 Coyote Run, Broadway, VA 22815.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
