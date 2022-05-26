Marion Jacob "Tiny" Shirk, 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Tiny was born April 5, 1950, in Dayton, Va., to the late J. Paul and Martha Ruth Knicely Shirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ralph K. Shirk; brothers-in-law, Lenford Harold and Larry Cook; and nephew, Dale Harold.
Tiny is survived by sisters, Helen Harold, Virginia Cook, Arlene Atkins and husband, Steve, Stella Knott and husband, Jake, and a brother, Leroy Shirk and wife, Pattie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Tiny worked for Martins Native Lumber for many years until he retired. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Montezuma Braves Baseball team and helped sell tickets for all the home games for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the outdoors. He was a very loving person and made friends with everyone he met. He was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Billy Curry and Tina Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.