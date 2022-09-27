Marion Ruby Ennis, 101, of Bergton, Va., passed away Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 5, 1921, in Penns Grove, N.J., to the late Loy Elmer Sr. and Lena Jane Simon Hottinger.
Marion worked at H.D. Lee Company, National Fruit, and retired from Rockingham Poultry. She was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders. She was a loving and caring person.
On Sept. 19, 1937, she married Ashby J. Ennis Sr., who preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2001.
Surviving are three sons, Ashby “Jim” Ennis Jr. and wife, Etsuko, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Lynn Ennis and wife, Nancy, of Criders and Doug Ennis and wife, Tammy, of Timberville; one grandson, Kevin Hartman of Bergton; four granddaughters, Tanga Lamma and husband, Greg, Alisa Dooley and husband, Chris, Lora Ennis, Andrea; great-grandson, Phillip Lamma; great-granddaughters, Jessica Armentrout and husband, Jacob, Olivia Dooley, Emma Dooley, Alexa Dooley; two brothers, Richard Hottinger of Phenix City, Ala., Robert Hottinger and wife, Beatrice, of Bergton; one sister, Gay Kirby and husband, Clarence, of Franklin, Ky.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by one daughter, Geraldine Hartman; two grandsons, Dana Hartman and Paul Hartman Jr.; four brothers, Ronald Hottinger, Alfred Hottinger, Loy Elmer Hottinger Jr. and George Hottinger; and four sisters, Velma Lantz, Faye “Norma” Hottinger, Loraine Fitzsimmons and Edith Hottinger.
Dennis Lantz and Chaplain Andrew Sagayam will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Friday at Damascus Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the Caplinger Cemetery.
Friends may sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 55, Bergton, VA 22811 or Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811.
The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice for being Marion’s angels on Earth and giving her an amazing 1 ½ years of care and love that we didn’t even know was possible.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.