Mrs. Marion S. Jorden, 94, of New Market, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born July 6, 1925, at home in Jamaica, N.Y., and was a daughter of the late Leon and Serena Donaldson Decker.
Mrs. Jorden was a homemaker.
Marion is survived by her husband, William B.H. Jorden, and her two children, Candace L. Crouch and Dean W. Jorden; sisters, Martha Rae Decker and Lucinda Elizabeth Koncitik; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A sister, Lucille Maddox, died in 2014 and a brother, Donald Decker, died in 1944.
She was a member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church, where a memorial service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Buz Menhardt officiating. Following the service a meal will be served and the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.
Friends may sign the register book Thursday at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
