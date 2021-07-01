Marissa Colleen Cox, 29, of Harrisonburg, passed away June 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1992, to Effie (Rose) Cox and the late Jefferey Donald Cox.
Marissa was a graduate of Page County High School, class of 2010. She loved music and spending time with her children.
She is survived by her mother, Effie Cox; stepfather, Jeffrey Meadows; boyfriend, Corbin Cotledge; sons, Dakeem Cotledge and Theseus Cotledge; daughters, Niylah Cox and Maliyah Cox; brother, Alec Cox; sisters, Ashely Armentrout and Tabitha Breeden and husband, Nicky, and Chassity Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life to honor Marissa will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Kathy Christian officiating.
The family will receive friends 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, prior to the service.
Contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
