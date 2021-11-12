Marjorie Eva Myers, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. A long-time resident of Springfield, Ohio, she has lived in Virginia since 2016.
Marjorie was born March 21, 1934, in Hardy Township, Holmes County, Ohio, the eldest daughter of Virgil R. and Mildred L (Oswald) Miller. She grew up in Orrville and near Millersburg, Ohio. As a teenager she volunteered to serve with the family of a church pastor in Meadville, Pa., where she first met her future husband, Robert H. Myers. They were married near Berlin, Ohio on Sept. 20, 1952, and resided in the communities of Millersburg and Dalton, Ohio where she was a Red Cross swim instructor, lifeguard, and commercial seamstress.
In 1966, the couple moved to Springfield, Ohio and shortly thereafter Marjorie began taking flight lessons. After acquiring a pilot’s license, she continued flight training. She acquired instructor, commercial pilot, and multiengine aircraft flight ratings. She was known to be a by-the-book flight instructor and took satisfaction that none of the students she sent for licensing ever failed and, to her knowledge, none of the pilots she trained were ever in a serious mishap. There were many stories to be told from the times when she ferried aircraft from one part of the country to another! Marjorie excelled as a teacher in many roles. She taught Sunday School, swimming lessons, job coached adults with disabilities as they ventured into new roles, and spent several years as a one-on-one assistant with children struggling in school.
Marjorie was a faithful committed Christian, and took great pleasure in leading, with her husband, the young adult and young married group at Oak Grove Mennonite Church near West Liberty, Ohio. That association led to years of friendships with members and their growing families. Other years she would teach the older women while her husband taught the older men.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Mark (Faith) Myers of Indianapolis, Ind., and daughter, Laurie (Neal) Weaver of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Damian) Garcia, Benjamin Myers, Anna Weaver, Grace Weaver (Brody) Thomas, Justin and Jeremy Myers and four great- grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Mary Arlene (Elwyn) Miller, Evelyn (Harlan) Steffen, Diane (Jack) Angle, Irene (John) Heatwole, Miriam Rheinheimer, Kathy (Dave) Farver, and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She was predeceased by her son, Philip, father, mother, brothers, Harold and Owen, and brother-in-law, Elwyn Miller.
A memorial service will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sarah Piper and Steve Landis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. All in attendance are asked to please wear a mask for the safety of others.
