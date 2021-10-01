Marjorie Frances ‘Margie’ Smith
Marjorie Frances (Margie) Smith, 99, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater.
She was born in Pendleton County, W.Va., on Sept. 14, 1922, and was a daughter of the late James and Clara (Gaines) Whitecotton.
Marjorie retired from ASR in Verona and was a very active member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren.
Marjorie was united in marriage on June 24, 1942, to Leon William Smith Sr., who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Midge Funk and husband, John, of Grottoes; son, Leon W. Smith Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Staunton; two grandchildren, John Adam Funk and Shanna Todd-Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac Thomas Harold Funk and Andrew Todd Chesser.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Redifer.
A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, with Tim Munson and John Neff officiating.
A guest book will be available for friends to sign at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Church of the Brethren, PO Box 498, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
