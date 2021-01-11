Marjorie “Pickle” Knisley Williams, 93, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton. She had not been in good health for the last several years.
She was born June 24, 1927, in Mount Solon and was a daughter of the late Edward T. and Florence Gilkerson Knisley.
Margie was a lifelong resident of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area. She was a volunteer at Camelot Nursing Home (now Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.) for 36 years. She loved her dogs, Lugnut and Bella and cat, Gayle.
On Nov. 30, 1946, she married Clarence Junior “Buck” Williams, who preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1999.
She is survived by two sisters, Lena Eckard of Harrisonburg and Connie Yates of Mississippi; special nieces, Diana Lucas and husband, Dave, of Grottoes and Sharon Miller and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, one sister and four brothers.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. this evening, (Monday) Jan. 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Due to COVID-19, all current CDC guidelines should be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
