Marjorie Louise Fulk Carr, 95, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away April 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 30, 1925, in Pennsylvania, and was a daughter of the late Howard Clory and Lily Whetzel Fulk.
Marjorie was a housewife. She was a member of Dayton Dunkard Brethren Church.
Her husband, Noah D. Carr, preceded her in death April 17, 1952.
Surviving are two sons, David Carr and wife, Nancy, of Fulks Run and Danny Carr and wife, Jackie, of Lacey Heights, Va.; four daughters, Anna Lou Dove of Fulks Run, Brenda Reese of Fulks Run, Kathy Hensley and husband, Larry, of Elkton and Kay Brunson and husband, Jesse, of Fulks Run; five sisters, Helen Whitmire of New Market, Alma Conley of Fulks Run, Hope Ritchie of Fulks Run, Joy Shiflet-Simmers and husband, Harold, of Broadway and Jane Conley and husband, Sonny, of Broadway; one brother, Boyd Fulk and wife, Jill, of Fulks Run; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by one sister, Naomi Custer; three brothers, Matthew Fulk, Howard Fulk Jr. and Biedler Fulk; and three grandchildren, Chad Carr, Michelle Moyer and Jesse Brunson.
The Rev. Merle Switzer will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mountain Grove Brethren Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at the funeral service.
