Marjorie Nora Michael Smith, 98, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Boyd E. and Blanche (Albright) Michael.
Margie was a member of Sangerville United Methodist Church and the Myers Hodges VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1945, to Samuel Reeves Matthews Smith, who preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 1989.
She was the last of her immediate family.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Odie Michael and Roy Michael, and two sisters, Willodene Booth and Eunice Pugh.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Kathleen Michael officiating.
Friends may call at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
