Marjorie (Shaffer) North, age 89, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, at Sunnyside Healthcare Center. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who brought joy to all her knew her!
Marjorie was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Baltimore, Md., a city she continued to love for her entire life. She was the daughter of Arthur and Charlotte (Wathen) Shaffer.
In 1950, she married H. Robert North, who survives her at Sunnyside. They had six children, whom they dearly loved: Robert Timothy North, Doug North (Linda), Linda J. North Romano (Tom), Paul North (Carrie), Scott North (Jean), and Renee North McCulloch (Terry). Marjorie is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to raising her children and enjoying her grandchildren, Marjorie was very active in church and community activities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 56 years, serving as Honorary Chapter Regent in the Colonel John Streett Chapter, as an associate member in the Barefoot Beach and Big Cypress Chapters, and as an honored member of the Massanutton Chapter. Marjorie enjoyed living in Towson, Md., Naples, Fla., and Canaan Valley, W.Va. before moving to Harrisonburg to live at Sunnyside. She loved to travel, but especially loved spending time with family and friends. She never wanted to be too far away from her children and grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunnyside for taking such good care of Marjorie the last few years!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, and in celebration of Marjorie’s heart for helping others, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in her honor.
Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling arrangements. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.