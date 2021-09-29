Marjorie Tate Ridgway, 100, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away at the Harman House at VMRC.
Mrs. Ridgway was born April 22, 1921, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Cleveland and Maude Fowler Tate.
She met her husband, Franklin Ridgway, while working as one of the “government girls” at the Pentagon. Marge and Franklin were married for 42 years. They retired from their work at the Pentagon to a life in the Culpeper countryside where they shared life with their beloved animals. Franklin passed away in 1994.
Marjorie moved to VMRC in 1998. She loved living there with her dog, Cuddles. She moved to Woodland Park in 2018 where she enjoyed companionship and love from the residents and wonderful staff. She will be missed for her wonderful sense of humor and snappy clothing sense--even at 100.
At her request, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
