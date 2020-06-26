Marjorie Hope Wichael Leake died peacefully on June 24, 2020, at home. She was 95.
A lifelong Harrisonburg resident, Marjorie was born Oct. 17, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Elmer W. and Mary Shadwell Shifflett. She lost her mother at an early age and helped raise her two younger brothers while her father found work out of the area in the aftermath of the Great Depression.
She attended Main Street and Waterman schools in Harrisonburg until marrying Desmon E. Wichael on Oct. 26, 1940. She adored her red-headed husband, “Diz.” They had two children, Desmon Wichael II and Marilyn “Sue” Wichael Erdman, both of whom survive. In November 1960, she lost Diz to a tragic construction accident while he was building the Walker Manufacturing plant in Harrisonburg.
On Dec. 23, 1972, she married Brent O. Leake, who had also been widowed. They enjoyed several decades of loving companionship before Brent passed away in 2009.
Always industrious, Marjorie held positions at several local clothing shops over the years, including The Quality Shop, Town & Casual Room, and The Bride’s House in downtown Harrisonburg; the New York Dress Shop in Staunton; and Sidney’s (where she served as manager) and Lazarus, both at Valley Mall. She also worked at JMU Dining Services for several years, where her specialties included cake decorating.
In addition to her two children, she leaves behind her son-in-law and devoted caregiver, George Erdman; stepdaughter, Mary Louise Leake; sister-in-law, Cora Shifflett; youngest brother, Jack Shifflett; and stepbrother, Robert Shifflett. Her four grandchildren, Rob Erdman (wife, Dawn), Jori Ann Erdman (husband, Chip Boyles), Anthony Erdman, and Jennifer Erdman Shirkey (husband, Aaron), and her nine great-grandchildren also all survive and were the apples of her eye. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Doris Wichael; brother, Donald Shifflett; and special cousin, Thalia Snyder.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Karen Martin, Sherry Pandolfi and Lydia Showalter as well as Jae Anaza and Tina Jenkins of Sentara Hospice. They gave loving comfort and care during Marjorie's last days.
“Nanny,” as she was known to family and acquaintances in later life, had a strong and joyous spirit. She was a natural born nurturer. Everyone who came under her care left with clean laundry and a lighter heart. She was a sparkly, spunky people person who loved reading, gospel music, dogs, sewing, and dessert. When asked the hardest thing she had to learn growing up, she replied, "How to keep my mouth shut." She was known for her stylish fashion sense and beautiful snow white hair. She was one of those few about whom could be said, "To know her was to love her." She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of spending time with her.
A graveside service with family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, c/o the RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
