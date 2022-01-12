Marjorie Young Leavell, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
She was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Rufus Young and Jean F. Kern Young.
Marjorie started working at Sanford Clothing in Stanley and Stanley IGA as a young lady. She later worked as a secretary for Dr. Miller, Dr. Turner, Dr. Crawford and Poindexter Attorney's Office, as well as for Dan Davis, before retiring. She was a member of the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley, serving as chairman of the Leake's Chapel Board of Directors, and was a member of the Shenandoah Alumni Association.
On Feb. 25, 1968, she married John Cletus Leavell, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, John Cletus Leavell II and companion, Michelle Black of Staunton and Joseph Martin Leavell and wife, Lori Ann Leavell; a stepson, Mike Leavell; two stepdaughters, Janet Robinette and Kay Mader; three sisters, Belle Blosser and husband, Jim Blosser of Stanley and Jill Young and companion, Kevin Olinger, and Sherry Dean and husband, Rudy Dean, all of Shenandoah; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Young; eight grandsons, John Leavell III, Adam Black, Jacob Leavell, Tyler Leavell, Tyler Salmon, Kevin Feathers, Gage Feathers and Wyatt Feathers; and three granddaughters, Jennifer Leavell, Alana Back and Lilly Feathers. She was preceded in death by four brothers, David, John, Larry and Arnold Young.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren by Evangelist Doug Gochenour and Keith Higgs. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Leake's Chapel Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leake's Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2334 Honeyville Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
