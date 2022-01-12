Mark “Bubba” Emery Bryant, 48, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1973, in Maryland and was the son of Dinah Elizabeth Bryant and the late Joe Dallas Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Linda Roach.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 15 years, Stephanie Roach Bryant. Throughout the course of their marriage, they were blessed to have two special fur babies, Scooby and Jack. In addition to his wife and mother, Bubba leaves behind his only sister, Hope Elizabeth Bryant Keyser and her son, Brandon Wade Truslow, both of Waynesboro. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Junior Roach; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Roach (Roger May) and Sheila McDaniel (Brian); brother-in-law, Alan Roach (Manuela), and special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Bubba graduated from Fort Defiance High School in 1991. Upon graduation, he received his CDL License and used it 20 plus years doing what he loved. Over the course of his service, he worked for several companies, making short and long hauls, while delivering to various places all over the country. Everyone who knew Bubba knew him as a caring, funny, loving and hardworking man. He was always there for his family and friends and always eager to lend a helping hand. Bubba enjoyed camping, fishing, riding through the mountains, cooking, family gatherings, listening to old country music, telling jokes and brightening everyone’s day.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sentara RMH Cancer Center for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Additionally, a thank you is sent to all the friends and family who filled Bubba’s life and illness with as much joy, laughter and memories as possible.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
