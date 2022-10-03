Mark Edward Cave, 61, of Grottoes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 8, 1960, and was a son of the late James Lafayette and Dorothy Arlene (Gardner) Cave.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Gary Cave and Larry Cave.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Heather Cave and boyfriend, Daniele Tessaro; Kattie Cave and boyfriend, Jordan Biller; sister, Julia Cacho and husband, Raul, of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends, whom he spoke of often to his daughters. Mark is also survived by four grand-dogs, Finn (Kattie Cave), Jager, Bailey and Cooper (Heather).
Mark worked at Dynamic Aviation for many years and he spoke often of his work family. His daughters would like to thank his Dynamic family for checking in on him during his treatments and coming to visit him. His daughters know how much it meant to him to go out to lunch and sit and chat with them.
Mark had many passions in life but some of his favorites were taking old or broken items and tinkering on them until they were practically brand new (especially anything with four wheels), going fishing with his nephews, Zack and Justin Craun, doing any kind of yard work and enjoying the sunshine. His favorite season by far was Fall and he thoroughly enjoyed taking yearly trips to Cass, W.Va., to ride the scenic mountain railroad with his daughters and family. You could find Mark almost always listening to music and he passed this love of music, especially folk music such as Gordon Lightfoot, to his daughters. He loved Virginia Tech and Minnesota Vikings football and Yankees baseball.
While Mark will be deeply missed by his family, they are certain he is celebrating being cancer free now with his brothers, mom and dad and the multitude of family pets he looked forward to seeing again at the rainbow bridge.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022, which would have been Mark's 62nd birthday, at the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Activity Center located at 6494 Daniel Cupp Road, Dayton, VA 22821. The family requests attendees bring a covered dish or dessert and to wear Mark's favorite color, purple.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to offset funeral and cremation expenses.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
