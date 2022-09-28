A man of faith, devoted husband and father was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va. to Roy and Mabel Heatwole. He passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 21, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen (Showalter); sons, Craig (Joy) of Oakton, Va., Eric (Michelle) of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Chad (Susy Bordin) of Pittsford, N.Y.; his siblings, Milton (Mary Ethel), Charlotte Burkholder (Marlin) and Glendon (Cheryl); and eight grandchildren, Alexis, Avery Call (Grant), Meredith, Seth, Mitchell, John, David and Maria.
Mark worked at the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C. until his retirement in 1999.
Following retirement, some of his accomplishments included biking across the United States the summer of 1999, hiking the entire Appalachian Trail (2,166 miles) with his wife, Ellen, in 2000. He also became an award winning master craftsmen with a focus on lathe turning and most recently became a published author with his book, “Two Steps at a Time,” a travel log of their AT hike.
His faith in Jesus Christ was at the center of his life and helped guide and direct his steps in everything he did and how he led those around him. We are grateful because of his salvation we know he is home in heaven.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Va. at 2:00 p.m. with calling beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Mennonite Disaster Service or Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Good Samaritan Fund & Compassion Endowment.
