Mark Galen Deavers, 49, of Broadway, Va., died April 9, 2020.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg, Va. Burial of his cremains will follow in the church cemetery.
It is encouraged that all who attend practice social distancing and abide by the current CDC regulations. The service will be broadcast via radio in the church parking lot.
Arrangements entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home of Broadway.
