Mark Galen Deavers, 49, of Broadway, Va., died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in an auto accident on Interstate 81.
He was born March 23, 1971, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Glendon L. and Donna E. Sirk Deavers.
Mark was a farmer, the owner of Deavers Lime and Litter, and owned a trucking company. He graduated from Bridgewater College with an accounting degree. He was a member of the Men's Fellowship at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren. He served as president of Young Farmers of Virginia, and was active in community functions. He was a hard working and well loved man in the community.
Surviving is one sister, Cornelia Smith Madden and husband, Ronnie, of Harrisonburg; one niece, Lindsay Wright and husband, Derrick, of Harrisonburg; one great-niece, Lacey-Leigh M. Beam; four great-nephews, Jordan L. Beam, Xavier M. Wright, Angel N. Wright, and Trayvon D. Wright, and his sweetheart companion of 15 years, Marianne Beamon of North Carolina.
The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Young Farmers Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.