Mark L. Landis, 84, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, journeyed to his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from his home in Harrisonburg, where he and his wife, Elizabeth (Godshall) Landis, have lived for the past 23 years.
Born May 31, 1935, in Harleysville Pa., he was the son of the late Dayton and Mattie Landis.
Mark was an electrician by trade but his passion was serving the Lord. He felt called to the ministry as a young man and at age 20, he, along with his wife, moved from Pennsylania to Hickory, N.C. to help with a church planting. He continued with his electrical work establishing Efficiency Electric Inc. with his wife, Elizabeth, while also pastoring at Hickory Mennonite Church. After 36 years in Hickory, Mark and Liz moved to Asheville, N.C., where he pastored Asheville Mennonite church for nine years. More recently, Mark was associate pastor at Grace Mennonite Fellowship until his retirement at the age of 80.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Daryl Landis, married to Anne Decker, of Chevy Chase, Md., and Joy Clymer, married to Leonard Clymer, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Stuart Landis, Sara Landis, Jake Landis, Caroline Clymer, and Victoria Lorenzana, and great-granddaughter, Sophia Lorenzana.
Additional family members include Glenda Cubbage, married to Matt Cubbage, of Hickory, N.C., Joanne Miller, married to Larry Miller, of Bowersville, Ga., Rose Chit Khin, married to Michael Chit Khin, of Newton, N.C., Sharon Fernandez of Knoxville, Tenn., and Drema Harrison, married to Rick Harrison, of Roan Mountain, Tenn. Also surviving are two siblings, Mary Landis Leatherman of Doylestown, Pa. and Stanton Landis of Harleysville, Pa.
He was preceded in death by family members, Sandy Moyer, married to Vernon Moyer, of Hickory, N.C. and Peggy Chapman, married to Rick Chapman, of Conover, N.C. Also, siblings, Heber Landis, Minerva Landis Godshall, Henry Landis, Floyd Landis, and Dayton Landis, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Mennonite Fellowship, 209 Lacey Spring Road, Harrisonburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Mennonite Fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lacey Spring Community Food Bank, 209 Lacey Spring Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, http://gracemennonite.net/site/cs/Index.asp , or Weekday Religious Education, 204 E. Market St. Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.