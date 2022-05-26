Mark Neal Grandle, 60, of Singers Glen, Va., passed away May 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1962, in Norfolk, Va., and was a son of Ella Joan Leake Grandle of Harrisonburg and the late Arthur Jennings Grandle.
Mark was the owner of Grandle’s Glen View Market in Singers Glen. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Dairyman Specialties for 20 years. His nickname was “Bigfoot” in the hunting community. He enjoyed storytelling, metal detecting, bird watching, and porch sitting. He loved his family and friends.
On Sept. 17, 1988, he married the former Kris Ritchie, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are one son, Shane Grandle of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Harlee Grandle of Bridgewater and Baylee Laatz and husband, Jason, of Staunton; grandchildren, Marcellus Ambers, Marlee Ambers and Markeece Ambers; one sister, Jill D. Howard and daughter, Jenny Howard, of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
One brother, Michael Grandle, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Fire Department, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
