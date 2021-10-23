Mark Riley Flora, 94, of Grottoes, peacefully returned home to be with the Lord with his wife, Nellie, by his side, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years; his children, Elizabeth Wilmoth (Steve), John Flora (Carol), and Daniel Flora (Libby); seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Oda Flora; his brothers, Bruce, Harold, Leon, Hollis, and Edgar, and his sister, Anna.
He was born on March 23, 1927. He married Nellie on Dec. 15, 1951. He worked at Dupont as a machinist for 40 years. While he was at Dupont, he transferred to the Benger Lab division for research and development doing specialized machine work. He farmed part time from 1979 to 1985, while he worked at Dupont. When he retired from Dupont, he farmed alongside his son, Dan, until 2014. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Corp and was stationed in the Azores as a military policeman. Mark was an active member of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, serving on committees over the years.
He was a member of the Skyline Chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America for about 50 years. For 25 years of his membership, he was treasurer. He was an avid train and tool collector. He had an affinity for animals. He and Nellie travelled extensively throughout the United States and England.
An outdoor service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors. Out of respect for the family, please wear a mask indoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, 91 Valley Church Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
