It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Mark Russell Eagle, age 53, of Linville, Va. on March 4, 2023. He was born in 1969 in Tokyo, Japan to Sandra Louise Eagle and Dr. John Russell Eagle.
Mark graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1987 and was selected in his senior year as a first team-all state offensive lineman on the school’s football team. He later graduated from James Madison University completing the baccalaureate degree in the College of Education.
Mark had many gifts and talents. His greatest passion was his love for people and friendships. Marked lived a life full of friends and he shared himself generously and supportively. He loved humor and regularly regaled friends and family with inventive stories and anecdotes. He loved animals just as deeply. Since early childhood, he always welcomed stray animals into his home. He had a constant enthusiasm for life, a lifelong interest in diverse philosophies, and maintained a deep spiritual core.
Mark spent the last few years of his life on his beloved family farm filled with rolling hills, streams and ponds in the Shenandoah Valley. He shared his home openly with his friends and family welcoming everyone for meals, skeet shooting, and his reliably humorous witticisms. He maintained his dedication to animals, continuing to provide a safe haven for many four-legged friends.
Mark is survived by his brother, David Eagle; sister-in-law, Khanh Eagle; and two nieces, Samantha Nicole Eagle and Alexandra Grace Eagle.
The family will be receiving friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Burial will be held at Lacy Springs Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10.
In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to support the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (rhspca.org) in memory of Mark Eagle.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
