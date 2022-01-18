Marlin Edward Fulk, 69, of Broadway, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 15, 2022 in the loving comfort of his wife, son, and daughter.
Marlin was born on July 7, 1952 in Harrisonburg, VA. He was a son of the late Ernest and Jean Fulk.
On September 25, 1971 Marlin married the love of his life Juanita Coffman. This past fall they celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Juanita; his son Travis Fulk and wife Ashleigh of Broadway and their two children Tanner and Abigail; his daughter Tara Miller and husband Zach of Dayton and their two children Brynn and Caden; his three brothers Steve Fulk and wife Linda; Kenton Fulk and wife Jan; and Leslie Fulk and wife Donna. He also leaves behind many close friends.
He graduated from Triplett Tech in Electricity in 1972 and after graduating, started his business, Fulk’s Electric, which he continued working in for 50 years. He enjoyed the work that he did and all of the people he met along the way.
Marlin was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family dearly and had a special love for his grandchildren, who called him Papa. He had so many precious memories of spending time with them playing basketball, riding the 4-wheelers and golf cart, playing games, reading books, and entertaining in whatever they wanted to do.
Marlin also had a love for basketball and spent 13 years helping to coach the girls’ basketball team at Broadway High School. He truly enjoyed the game and the girls held a special place in his heart. The highlight of his coaching career was winning the State Championship in 2016. About his coaching career, he said, “It was an amazing ride!”.
Marlin attended Broadway Baptist Church for many years and cared deeply for his church family.
Marlin lived a life full of joy and hope in Jesus. In his own words, “I’ve fought the fight, kept the faith, and finished the race, and in Heaven now in God’s wonderful place”. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Broadway Baptist Church at 166 Mason St Broadway, VA 22815, or the Broadway Fire Department at 117 N Central St Broadway, VA 22815, and/or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
