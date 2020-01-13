Marshall Eugene Paulin, 71, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Timberville, Va., the son of the late Lewis Paulin and Marie Harrison Paulin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Cline Paulin; children, Joshua Paulin and wife, Jill, and Sally Paulin Dickenson and husband, Beau. He was blessed with five grandchildren, whom he adored, Caroline, Jeremiah and Will Paulin and Sierra and Henry Dickenson. Also surviving are his sister, Shirley Malnar; aunts and uncle, Dr. Larry and Frances Musselman, Lucy Paulin, Gladys Paulin and Francis Paulin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sue and Ronnie Sours, Tom and Elaine Cline; his beloved nieces and nephew and their families, Angie Caplinger, Katrina Spickler, Kathy Gordon, Candee McLearen and Jason Cline.
Marshall was a graduate of Broadway High School where he was a member of the 1966 State Championship football team. He graduated from James Madison University and earned his Certified Public Accountant designation. For several years he worked at SB Hoover Accounting firm and later served as vice president of Finance at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for over 20 years before retiring due to health issues. He was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren where he served as a deacon and member of numerous committees.
Marshall enjoyed the outdoors spending time hunting, fishing, and playing tennis. After retirement, he enjoyed studying, collecting and restoring antique firearms. Although he faced many health issues, he never complained and was deeply devoted to his family who will sadly miss him.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. Following the service, family and friends are invited for a time of food and fellowship in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or the Bridgewater Fire/Rescue Squad, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
